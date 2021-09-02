In the selection, Hulk praises Atlético-MG’s structure and aims for at least two more titles in the year | athletic-mg

Called to the Brazilian team after five years, striker Hulk credits this return to his good phase at Atlético-MG. The shirt 7 of Galo is the highlight of the team this season, with 19 goals scored and 11 assists. The player emphasizes that success on the field is a reflection of his commitment. In addition, Hulk emphasizes Atlético’s role in his performance.
– I am very happy to receive this affection, this motivation. It gives you more strength to evolve further. I think my evolution is due to my commitment to reach a great club, which is Atlético, and to do an excellent job.
Hulk is 35 years old and returns to the Brazilian national team after five years away — Photo: Reproduction
“Athletic offers what is best for us players to be in the best possible performance. I try to enjoy the best possible way, I try to take care of myself. It’s been giving results on the field. I’m very happy and I hope to continue” (Hulk)
The forward commented on the good relationship with left-back Guilherme Arana, Olympic champion with the national team and called up on Tite’s first list. Athletic teammates, Hulk predicts titles for the two this season with the alvinegra shirt.
Guilherme Arana, Hulk, Miranda and Gabigol are players from the Brazilian national team; in the photo, they run with the trainer Fábio Mahseredjian — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
“For Guilherme Arana, I want many other achievements, because if he wins, I’ll win too, since we’re playing at the same club. God willing, we can win at least a couple more titles this year. May God bless us” (Hulk)
– Arana is now a friend not only on the field. Outside the field, we also have a lot of friendship. He is an extremely good guy. I even say he can’t be quiet, you know. He’s very active, but he’s very good, deserving.
Leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 39 points, semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores and in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético remain strong in the fight for the three competitions.