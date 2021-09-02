In the STF, indigenous representatives claim that ‘time frame’ is unconstitutional | Policy

Representatives of indigenous organizations and communities stated this Wednesday (1) at the Supreme Court (STF) that the so-called “time frame” is unconstitutional and, therefore, cannot be used as a criterion for demarcating land.

On Wednesday, the STF resumed the judgment that discusses whether the demarcation of indigenous lands should follow the criterion called “time frame”. Under this rule, Indians can only claim lands that were already occupied by them before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution.

Rafael Modesto dos Santos, representing the Xokleng indigenous community, involved in the dispute, said that today “there is a scenario of legal uncertainty and violence against indigenous people” and that the timeframe “would legalize illegal acts committed before 1988”.

Next, Carlos Frederico Marés de Souza Filho, also representing the Xokleng, argued that “the Constitution’s option is for an immemorial possession”. “There is no time in the Constitution, there is no time for possession and occupation.”

“There is no time frame. The time frame is harmful because it corrodes, it contaminates the concept established by the Constitution”, he added.

Luiz Henrique Eloy Amado, from the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), also said that the “Constitution is categorical in recognizing the original right of indigenous peoples to land”. “Adopting the time frame is ignoring all the violations that indigenous peoples are subjected to,” he declared.

Before, the attorney general of the Union, Bruno Bianco Leal, defended that the “time frame” in the demarcation must be maintained and that this debate is up to Congress.

The session ended at 6:15 pm, after 21 of the 38 planned events. The judgment should be resumed on Thursday (2), with the speeches of 17 entities and the Attorney General of the Republic – and, after that, the vote of the rapporteur Edson Fachin.

Time frame on indigenous lands: understand point by point what is judged in the STF

The trial began last Thursday (26), but was interrupted after the reading of the summary of the case by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case.

On Wednesday, in addition to the AGU, more than 30 entities interested in the cause and the attorney general of the Republic should be heard. Only then does the rapporteur read his vote, which should take place on Thursday.

The decision of the STF ministers is awaited by thousands of indigenous people from various regions of the country who have been in Brasília for 8 days at the “Luta pela Vida” camp, set up about two kilometers from the National Congress. Currently, there are more than 300 processes for the demarcation of indigenous lands open in the country.

Indigenous people are against the recognition of the “time frame” thesis, while rural landowners argue that the criterion is important to guarantee legal security. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is in favor of the thesis.

The case is being judged by the STF because, in 2013, the TRF-4 applied the “time frame” criterion by granting the Santa Catarina Environment Institute an area that is part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land.