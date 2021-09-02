‘Indigenous culture has to be respected,’ says Max Cavalera on the 25th anniversary of the Roots album

by

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Max Cavalera

Credit, Jim Praise

Photo caption,

‘You have to respect the indigenous culture, which has been here for over 500 years,’ says Max Cavalera, who says he is happy with the indigenous mobilization in Brasília. STF resumes voting on timeframe this Wednesday (1/9)

“I’m very happy that this is happening there in Brasília,” says musician Max Cavalera, currently in the band Soulfly and one of the founders of Sepultura, about the mobilization that brings together over 6,000 indigenous people from 170 people in the Brazilian capital.

The native peoples are in the Federal District protesting against the time frame for land demarcation, whose judgment must be resumed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Wednesday (1/9).

“You have to respect the indigenous culture, which has been here for over 500 years, older than all of us. We have to do everything possible to prevent this from ending one day, not only the language, but the customs, the dances, the This is a very wonderful thing and that people in society sometimes end up forgetting,” says the musician.

The statement comes at a time when the iconic album Roots Sepultura, one of the most influential in heavy metal history, with more than 2 million copies sold, turns 25 years old. Released in 1996, the album featured the track Itsari (“roots” in Xavante), recorded in partnership with the indigenous people of the Wedera village, in Canarana, Mato Grasso.