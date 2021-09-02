Instagram crashed? Network is unstable around the world this Thursday (2)

Instagram presents instability for users this Thursday (2). Reports of problems loading feed posts and other platform content began to spread on neighboring social networks and the DownDetector website.

If your Instagram has been weird since early in the morning, know it’s not your internet. An unknown problem seems to interfere with the browsing of users in various parts of the world, including Brazil, since 7:40 am today. More than an hour later, the defect appears to have not been fixed, although many people also report that the problem has been unharmed.

Peak of complaints on Downdetector deduces that there is a connection problem on Instagram (Image: Playback/Downdetector)

On Twitter, those affected by instability shared their experiences and, of course, they didn’t miss the opportunity to make fun of this almost natural habit of going to the neighboring social network and asking other people: “did it really fall?”

Instagram went down; when the #Instagram it falls; we come to Twitter to make sure it fell and Instagram did. pic.twitter.com/yNWc11IqpJ — João Paulo Melo B (@joaopaulomelob) September 2, 2021

In response to a request from the Canaltech, the network informed that it is aware of the problem and is already working to restore the network to normal operation. “We know that some people are having difficulty accessing Instagram. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said the Facebook spokesperson.

Update: text updated at 9:35 am to include Instagram/Facebook placement in last paragraph.