Interlagos will be presented as the headquarters of the next Motor Show – 09/01/2021

*reproduction in the full report of the editor of AutoData Magazine, Marcos Rozen, published this Thursday on the website autodata.com.br

The organizer of the São Paulo Motor Show, RX – the new name of Reed Exhibitions -, will promote this Wednesday, the 1st. in September, a meeting to try to convince assemblers and other companies in the automotive sector to transfer the next edition of the event to the Autodromo de Interlagos, in the South Zone of the capital.

The possibility of transferring the Motor Show to Interlagos had already been revealed exclusively by the AutoData Agency in March. The presentation event of this proposal now confirms the information.

Only company representatives were invited to the meeting, which will take place at the racecourse itself. Plans and locations within the Interlagos complex where various activities and actions would take place, such as on and off-road test drives, parking, areas for specific mobility, technology, lectures, vintage cars, etc., will be presented. The press was not invited.]

Another novelty is that RX intends to transform the Automobile Salon name into a kind of brand. Thus, the organizers’ idea is to name this possible event in Interlagos as “São Paulo Motor Experience by Salão do Automóvel”, or something similar.

This would take place in approximately a year, around August 2022, breaking the tradition of holding the Salon in the last quarter. This would not be possible at Interlagos given the Brazilian Formula 1 GP, which is usually held in October or November – and all facilities are handed over to the FIA ​​about a month before the preparations for the race.

If the transfer to Interlagos is confirmed, the Salon would automatically leave the São Paulo Expo, where it was held in 2016 and 2018. The 2020 edition did not take place because of the withdrawal of several automakers and was postponed to 2021, when it was then definitively cancelled.

The AutoData Agency report asked RX’s press office for an interview about the event for the presentation of the plan to transfer the Salon to Interlagos, but it was not answered.

In a statement, RX only stated that “it has maintained dialogues with all exhibitors, sponsors and participants of the latest editions of the Auto Show. Soon, we will present to the entire market, including the press, the details of this new event to be held in 2022”.