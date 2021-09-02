Iron ore plummets more than 8% this Wednesday – Money Times

The futures contracts of iron ore traded in China plummeted more than 8% this Wednesday, pressured by the weakness in the “spot” market at a time when restrictions on steel production across the country frustrate prospects for resumption of demand.

“The September contract remains largely in ‘contango’,” analysts at SinoSteel said in a report, noting that the price for deliveries of the “Super Special Fine” product was recently reduced to 723 yuan ($111.88) per ton.

The September iron ore contract closed the day at 880 yuan per ton.

No relaxation of restrictions on the production of steel, mills are not supported to build up their stocks in the short term, which could affect gains from more distant contracts, SinoSteel adds.

The iron ore reference on the Dalian stock exchange, for January delivery, dropped 8.6%, the biggest percentage drop since July 30, at 759 yuan/ton, before closing down 7.8%, the 765 yuan per ton.

In Singapore, the most negotiated maturity of iron ore –for September– also fell, registering a drop of 6.0%, to 143 dollars per ton.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell, affected by iron ore and weak economic data.