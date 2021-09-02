“Is ready”; Diniz is delighted with Santos’ new reinforcement and will now put him on the starting line-up against Cuiabá

Fernando Diniz’s Santos tries to meet in the season and, thus, put the bad phase aside. The team fluctuates a lot, makes a lot of bad mistakes – mainly in the defensive system – and the fans charge heavily on social networks. The rout suffered by Flamengo caused many to ask for the commander’s resignation, something that was discarded by the board.









The president Andres Rueda understands that the team will evolve when all reinforcements are available. Thus, the technician’s work will be better evaluated, but, at this moment, the atmosphere is one of union between the parties. Talking about signings, who is training super well is the striker Leo Baptistão.

According to the portal Sports Gazette, the new reinforcement should already debut against the Cuiabá, this Saturday (04), for the Brazilian Championship: “Those who follow the CT Rei Pelé’s daily life say that Baptistão is ‘ready‘”, informed an excerpt of the report this Thursday (02).

In need of quality in the sector, Fernando Diniz has the experienced player and should put him in holder right at the start. The tendency is for the goalscorer not to play for 90 minutes, as he is still regaining fitness, but the athlete is very excited to contribute in this first confrontation with the Santos shirt.

Peixão’s coach was one of the enthusiasts about hiring Baptistão and is excited, already aiming that the player can greatly improve the offensive performance. It is worth remembering that the athlete had an offer from Internacional, but preferred Alvinegro Praiano to fulfill his childhood dream.