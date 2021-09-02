It is better for seniors over 80 years old not to receive a 3rd dose of Coronavac, says epidemiologist

In an interview with CNN this Thursday (2), the epidemiologist and specialist in immunization José Cássio de Morais said that it is better that elderly people over 80 years old and immunosuppressed people (recently transplanted, with cancer and severe burns) do not receive the third dose of Coronavac.

According to Morais, what is available so far is information about how vaccines behave in practical life. “Data recently published in Brazil comparing AstraZeneca and Coronavac show that in individuals over 80 years old, AstraZeneca’s response is better than that of Coronavac. Pfizer’s should have the same effect. [da AstraZeneca]”, he said.

“Therefore, the best answer would be to use, in people over 80 years old and immunosuppressed, another vaccine and not Coronavac”, he added.

The doctor also recalled that the extent of protection of a third dose against the new coronavirus in the general population is still unknown. “Few countries are still using a third dose, and there hasn’t been an analysis of this yet.”

With regard to other age groups, the epidemiologist stated that “Coronavac will probably have its uses”.

The application of the third dose against Covid-19 in the elderly and people with immunity problems is scheduled to start on the next 15th across the country. But the type of vaccine that will be used in this reinforcement is still a matter of discussion between the federal government and some states, including São Paulo.

In the expert’s opinion, the politicization that is taking place with the National Immunization Program (PNI) is “regrettable”.

“All the vaccines that are being applied in Brazil play an important role in controlling the pandemic, and there are no studies showing the duration of the immunity caused by each one of the vaccines. And when the studies of clinical trials were carried out, the population of immunosuppressed people was not used, nor the population over 80 years old.”

