@guga77
on 09/02/2021 at 01:28
He is very cool, a fanatical Corinthians fan, the son of a fanatical Corinthians fan, now deceased.
I pity him for the wrong career choice he made.
He left Globo for a better proposal from Record, in the end he didn’t make a deal with Record and ended up being unemployed, he didn’t deserve that.
@carlos.fonseca.junio
on 09/02/2021 at 00:28
Ivan Moré, very category in conducting the live.
@shank
on 09/01/2021 at 23:48
Did you see the day he revealed to be a Corinthians fan at Globoesporte?
He told the story live there and cried…
T here
‘YIa9N34eCFU’
@jefferson.monteiro8
on 09/01/2021 at 23:43
The crazy pin kkkk walked to the business there I forgot the name
@maddog
on 09/01/2021 at 23:37
Al my Timão… Hire the guy
@lucas.s.ribeiro
on 09/01/2021 at 23:33
They could make a picture for him on Corinthians TV