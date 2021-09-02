Jandrei points out Arzul and one more professional as essential for his visit to Santos

Santos’ last few weeks in the transfer window were very busy. In addition, Alvinegro managed to make possible the signings of strikers Léo Baptistão, Diego Tardelli and defender Emiliano Velazquez, Andres Rueda surprised the crowd and signed goalkeeper Jandrei, who terminated with Genoa, from Italy and will stay at the club on the coast of São Paulo until the end of the next Campeonato Paulista.









In his presentation, which took place this Wednesday (1), the goalkeeper said that he arrives at Vila Belmiro very motivated, he promised a lot of effort when he was called and revealed that coach Fernando Diniz was essential to convince him to come play for Alvinegro Praiano.

“I spoke with Diniz before getting it right. His words encouraged me even more to come, I was already motivated to come. For the game that Diniz proposes, for his characteristic as a coach. I was much more motivated to come. My interest, from the first Santos demonstration, was instantaneous. Arzul is a phenomenal guy, works very hard and seeks the best of the goalkeeper. It will add a lot to my career,” said Jandrei, who also pointed out Arzul as a differential for the athlete to return to Brazil.

“Also Arzul was a fundamental point for him to close with Santos). As well as Diniz, Santos’ history, everything. It was a context. Arzul always stood out, the goalkeepers he coached were always good. of reasons, to work with him and absorb as much as possible. So that I can evolve and help Santos achieve his goals”, added.

With Jandrei already at his disposal, Santos will return to the field to face Cuiabá this Saturday (4), at 9 pm, at Arena Pantanal, for the 19th and final round of the first round. Peixe is the 11th place with 22 points.