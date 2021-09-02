Joe Rogan says he is on ivermectin treatment upon discovering covid-19

Comedian, former wrestler and podcast host Joe Rogan said he was on ivermectin treatment after testing positive for covid-19, even though the drug has no proven efficacy against the virus.

Rogan shared a video on social media explaining that he tested positive for the virus after returning from a presentation last Saturday (28) and said he “feels fever and sweats a lot” because of the symptoms.

Like chloroquine, ivermectin is one of the drugs that have not yet been proven to be effective in the treatment of covid-19. The treatment was defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on July 21, when Bolsonaro gave an interview to Rádio Jovem Pan de Itapetininga (SP).

In October 2020, the WHO (World Health Organization) conclusively rejected and, in December, “strongly” contraindicated the use of the medicine normally used to treat animals.

Joe Rogan is the presenter of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, one of the most popular content in the world on the Spotify platform. He has 13.1 million followers on Instagram, where the video was shared.

