Jornada do Accomodation is a game to raise awareness about depression

The movement “Talking Inspires Life”, led by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, launched this Wednesday (1) the campaign Welcome Journey, which brings a game that aims to help raise awareness of September Yellow, the month of suicide prevention.

The project also serves to help people understand that the best way to deal with depression is through a specialized doctor and with treatment. Who accesses the website of Welcome Journey you will be able to play three journeys, which have different stories and purposes. The game is available for free for browser at this link.

Image: Screen Capture/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech

The “Discovery” journey tells the story of a person who begins to show symptoms of depression and seeks to use the players’ empathy to understand what is happening to the character in the story. “Overcoming” is based on a character who has depression and is resistant to treatment. Finally, in “Hope” the player helps someone in their social cycle who is depressed or suicidal.

If you think you are having problems related to your mental health or know someone who is going through some difficulty, seek help from the Psychosocial Support Centers (CAPS) of the Unified Health System (SUS). It is also possible to call 141, from the Center for the Valorization of Life (CVV), which provides support and prevention of suicide. Visit the Yellow September campaign page for more information.