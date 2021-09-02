Juliana Paes on stains on her arm: ‘Limon of the caipirinha burned’

After fans asked about stains on her arm, Juliana Paes, 42, said she burned after serving a caipirinha to her aunt. The actress said she felt pain, but that she is already better.

In Instagram Stories, the actress said that the stain has already been darker, but that, in recent days, it has been improving. “I’m making this video because there are a lot of people asking me ‘what is that spot on your hand, what happened on your arm’. Now it’s getting lighter, but it’s gotten a lot darker than that,” he said.

The actress said she burned herself while serving a drink to an aunt. After the drink landed on her body, she remained in the sun and ended up getting burned.

I came to tell you, even to do a public utility service too. I suffered a lemon burn. I was watching my children’s football and I went to take a caipirinha for my aunt. In this case, it wasn’t me drinking that day. When I went to deliver the cup to her, which was super full, the drink dropped and I continued watching the children’s football. I kept my hand exposed to the sun. Watch out for the lemon, guys,” she said.

Juliana said she felt a lot of pain after the lemon burn. “It was a very ugly burn. I got some blisters and, like this, it hurt a lot. It burned a lot, it was very annoying. It hurt like hell, so be very careful,” said the actress.