Juliette breaks pre-save record in Brazil with debut EP

It’s wow! the musical career of Juliette it’s just getting started, but it’s already showing what it came from. It’s just the pre-save on Spotify of the first EP by Paraiba, champion of the “BBB 21”, has already broken all registration records here in Brazil: there are no less than 222,000 so far. Before her, this landmark belonged to the Luisa Sonza, with 24,000 pre-added for the release of “Sweet 22”. Adding all platforms, the strategy already has 600 thousand subscribers.

The release of the EP is scheduled for this Thursday (02/09) with six tracks, which are: “blessing”, “difference Mara”, “Candy”, “I do not know”, “benzin” and “Geek that’s hot“. The cover of the album was released this Wednesday (1/09), with a cute message from the singer.

“The time has come to take on my best face. Meet the cover of my dream! Music has always been my refuge, it takes me to beautiful places… Here I am! My EP will be available tomorrow on all streaming platforms“.

And Juliette’s numbers are worthy of international stars. That’s right. In gringa, “Happier Than Ever”, last album released by Billie Eilish, holds the most pre-save album on the planet, with 1.1 million on Spotify. According to Apple Music, the American singer’s album became the most pre-added in the platform’s history.

And the expectations for the release are already the best, huh?! With this pre-save number, it is very likely that Juliette will be among the best debuts of Spotify Brazil, in the accounting of plays in 24 hours. But that, we will only know after the official release. But the numbers don’t lie.

In case of Luisa Sonza, which had the largest number of pre-added users here in Brazil, it entered the Top 5 of the platform’s biggest debuts here, with 4.1 million reproductions in 24 hours, only behind “Chromatics“, in Lady Gaga (7.7 million); “Time Machine”, in Matuê (4.7 million); “Kisses”, in Anitta (4.2 million) and “Sour”, in Olivia Rodrigo (4.2 million). Take care of yourself, Lady Gaga!

Following this line of reasoning, out there, Selena Gomez broke records with his latest EP, singing in Spanish, called “Revelación”. The project, which celebrates the American singer’s Mexican ancestry, had over 8.5 million streams on its first day on Spotify Global and became the best female EP debut in the platform’s history. The record, until then, belonged to the Miley Cyrus with your EP “She Is Coming”.

The weekly debut ranking here may also gain a new member, with the release of Paraíba’s first EP. And, to stay tuned, check out Spotify Brazil’s Top 5.

1. “SWEET 22”, Luísa Sonza – 29.8 million

2. “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga – 24.6 million

3. “Time Machine”, Matuê – 23.7 million

4. “SOUR”, Olivia Rodrigo – 21.7 million

5. “Kisses”, Anitta – 16.5 million

6. “Future Nostalgia”, Dua Lipa – 16.1 million