Juliette changes EP cover after criticism of Pabllo Vittar’s plagiarism; photographer explains effect

Juliette Freire released the cover of her eponymous EP this Wednesday morning (1). Some time later, the woman from Paraíba erased the image and shared another photo as the cover of the work. Juliette’s debut EP will be released this Thursday (2).

Plagiarism Reviews

In the first cover released by Juliette, she appears in a photograph with a prism effect. Soon after, users of social networks associated it to the cover of the single “Indestructible”, by Pabllo Vittar.

The photographer and journalist Bruna Cairo explained about the technique to the JORNAL DA PARAÍBA. According to her, “this style was not created by the photographer who took the photo of Pabllo Vittar, much less by Juliette”. The technique consists of using a piece of glass called a fractal prism.

“The photographer places a piece of glass called a fractal prism and the idea is to play with physics. You take the light output and make multiple versions of the same photo. Brazilian photographers, such as Fernando Schlaepfer and Raul Aragão, use this technique a lot”.

Bruna Cairo points out that this type of effect “is as old as the analog camera”. Therefore, “there is no one who is recognized as the creator”.

Presence of the prism on other covers

In addition to Pabllo Vittar and Juliette, the prism effect has already been used in other covers. For example, the cover of “Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over”, by Demi Lovato. In 1967, the technique appeared on the cover of Pink Floyd’s album entitled “Pink Floyd The Piper at the Gates of Dawn”.