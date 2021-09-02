Juliette changes the cover art of her debut EP

Intense Wednesday for fans of Juliette! This September 1st was the day to release the cover of the singer’s debut EP, but it looks like there was a last minute change. Earlier, a cover had been released. A few minutes later, she was deleted from the singer’s social media.

Fans were left without understanding what happened. However, the mystery was short-lived. Another cover was soon released – this will be the definitive one that will be available on all digital platforms.

See Juliette’s official EP cover:

She wrote: “The time has come to take on my best face. Meet the cover of my dream! Music has always been my refuge, it takes me to beautiful places… Here I am! My EP will be available tomorrow on all streaming platforms“.

The exact reason for the change is not known, but on the internet people were making comparisons with other covers.

you can copy it just doesn’t do the same

i hope juliette’s team erases and dnv pic.twitter.com/OUNgiOhbnz — aly (@xoxotarian) September 1, 2021

Did Demi inspire Juliette demi would be happy to see this beautiful resemblance. pic.twitter.com/4pOhuMEBtO — (@wallflower0312) September 1, 2021

I didn’t understand why juliette had to change a cover that looked like Pabllo’s that looked like demi’s that looked like kelly clarkson’s that probably looked like another one too pic.twitter.com/ToRe9wKCko — arthur (@Gagailusion) September 1, 2021

The release of the EP is scheduled for this Thursday (02/09) with six tracks. Are they “blessing”, “difference Mara”, “Candy”, “I do not know”, “nice” and “Geek that’s hot“.

