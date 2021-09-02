Juliette will sing with Roberto Carlos in Globo’s New Year’s Eve special · TV News

Newly released in music, Juliette Freire will sing with Roberto Carlos in this year’s Globo Christmas special. The program will air on December 22, the Wednesday before the Catholic holiday.

O TV news found that, initially, the station considered broadcasting a rerun of the King, as it did last year. In 2020, the strategy of repeating the Roberto Carlos Special in Jerusalem took hold both on TV and became a topic on social media.

Juliette is a good bet to bring renewal to Globo’s Christmas classic. She is loved by the public, has charisma and is betting on her musical career. Because of this, the station has explored – whenever it can – the image and life trajectory of the lawyer and makeup artist.

About to debut his new Domingão, Luciano Huck traveled to Campina Grande, Juliette’s hometown, to record material about the family history of this year’s BBB winner.

In the report for Domingão with Huck, the presenter will tell the efforts that the mother of the lawyer and influencer made so that she was the first person in her family to have a degree in higher education.

The report should be part of the material for Huck’s second program on Sundays on Globo, an edition that will air on September 12th. Domingão’s debut with Huck will be on the next 5th.

Juliette also became a musical star on Criança Esperança. Directly from Quixadá, in the interior of Ceará, the woman from Paraíba participated in a performance recorded with Wesley Safadão.

playback/instagram

Juliette Freire and Wesley Safadão

In a June live of Multishow and Globoplay, Juliette shared vocals with Gilberto Gil and also partnered with fellow countrywoman Elba Ramalho in another online event.

musical news

On the eve of the official release of her first album, Juliette Freire erased the cover she had released on social media on Wednesday (1st), after being accused of plagiarizing Pabllo Vittar.

The BBB21 winner shared a new artwork three hours after the release of the first one, which resembled the cover of Indestructible, the drag queen’s single.

In the yellowish image, the influencer appears in the center, looking up and with her face multiplied in a circle around her. This effect is called a prism. The signature of the champion of Big Brother Brasil 21 appears over her face.

“It’s time to take on my best face. Meet the cover of my dream! Music has always been my refuge, it takes me to beautiful places… Here I am! My EP will be available tomorrow on all streaming platforms”, wrote the “queen of cacti”.

On social media, however, several internet users compared the cover of Anitta’s friend with that of Indestructible, a song by Pabllo Vittar, which used the same holographic effect.

Supposedly due to the repercussion of the plagiarism accusations, the debuting singer deleted the first release and uploaded a new post on her social media profiles. The new cover also has a prism effect, but only in a shading by the artist.

