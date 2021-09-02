Justice pledges grand piano of Ricardo Eletro founder

The São Paulo Court seized personal property of businessman Ricardo Nunes, founder of the Ricardo Eletro retail chain, including a grand piano valued at R$ 180,000.

A court official visited the businessman’s residence last month, in Jardim Europa, in São Paulo. In addition to the Yamaha brand piano, a 75-inch television, three air conditioning units, two decorative statues, two paintings and a rustic wooden piece of furniture were pledged, totaling R$ 213 thousand.

Ricardo Nunes is the target of a lawsuit filed by Rede Globo, which charges a debt of R$ 61.2 million from Ricardo Eletro. Nunes is no longer a shareholder of Máquina de Vendas, which controls the retail company, but was the guarantor of seven promissory notes issued in 2017. The group, which is in the process of judicial reorganization, was taken over by MV Participações.

The debt with Globo was included in the judicial reorganization process, a mechanism by which the Court suspends execution actions against a company that is experiencing financial difficulties for 180 days. During this period, the company has to present a debt repayment plan. This plan must be approved at the meeting by the creditors. Otherwise, bankruptcy can be declared.

The attachment of the businessman’s assets was determined due to the need to pay the station’s lawyers’ fees, which total more than R$ 5 million. The firm Afonso Ferreira Advogados wants the assets to be auctioned, but there has been no court decision yet.

Nunes can still appeal the garnishment. The businessman and Ricardo Eletro do not deny the debt, but claim that the payment of fees must also be made within the scope of the judicial reorganization plan. “At no time was there any bad faith or intent,” they told the court.

In an interview with the column, last year, Ricardo Nunes said that the company is going through economic difficulties, a situation that is aggravated by the pandemic, but “that it will pay for everything right.”