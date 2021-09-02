Kanye West reportedly betrayed Kim Kardashian after the birth of children North and Saint, says website; know details

When we think we’ve seen all the baphos about the Kardashian-Jenner clan… Take another bomb! According to sources heard by Page Six this Wednesday (1st), Kanye West betrayed Kim Kardashian shortly after the birth of the couple’s first two children, North and Saint West. Still, the alleged extramarital affair would have served as inspiration for the composition of “Hurricane”, a song included in the rapper’s long-awaited album, “Donda“.

“The music is, in a way, his testimony to everything he did wrong and taking responsibility for the breakup of the marriage”, handed the insider to the publication. In one excerpt, Kanye West sings: “Here I go acting rich; Here I go with a new girl; And I know what the truth is; Still in the game after two kids; It’s a lot to digest when your life is always on the move”.

The source told Page Six that the “new girl” is not the model Irina Shayk, named as the musician’s affair recently. The composition would even be talking about a past chapter in the artist’s life. “If you take a closer look at the lyrics, he’s referring to his infidelity during his marriage to Kim, even after two kids,” assured the informant.

Another highlighted excerpt from the track is when Kanye West talks about never being present at his multimillion-dollar mansion where Kim Kardashian and his children currently live, his battle with alcohol abuse and, supposedly, a crisis in his marriage due to these behaviors. “Architectural Digest, but I needed a makeover; Sixty million dollar house, never went back there […] The genius was lost, it’s too much to risk; Anonymous alcoholic, who is the busiest loser?”, sings.

The publication pointed out that, even if the betrayal is true, this was not the reason for the end of the six-year marriage. Even because Kim Kardashian had two other children with the rapper. Sought out by Page Six, Kanye West’s team didn’t give any feedback. Currently, the former couple has been the target of speculation about an alleged reconciliation. After honoring the listening party from the rapper’s new album in a wedding dress, the international media claims that Kim and Kanye would be rehearsing a second chance for their six-year marriage.

According to TMZ, the former couple has been spending a lot of time together,“working on rebuilding the basis of the relationship” that they always had. Although the divorce papers are still running in court, insiders said the owner of Skims can ask for the separation process to be canceled at any time. “Obviously there is a lot of love and history between them, but there are also a lot of divergent ideas that need to be worked on”, told the informant to the portal. In addition, both would be trying to make the relationship work for the good of their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 years old.