Kevin Feige talks about the possibility of a sequel

The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, said the team behind the MCU already have some ideas on how to work the future of the franchise Shang-Chi.

the feature starring Simu Liu, which is opening in theaters this week, will be the first film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to arrive exclusively in theaters since Spider-Man: Away from Home in 2019, as well as the first film to feature an entirely new character since Captain Marvel, also from 2019.

There is some doubt hanging in the air about the commercial success of Shang-Chi, what can affect even other Marvel Studios releases, as Eternals. But regardless, Kevin Feige and the people at Marvel already have an idea of ​​where they want to take the property.

In an interview with ComicBook, Feige explained that he is excited about the audience joining the film, especially because of the characters, who he considers have a lot of potential to continue playing an important role in the MCU.

“I am always confident and nervous in equal proportions. Early reactions to the characters give me great hope that people will want to see more of them. We certainly have a lot of ideas about where to take them and where to place them in the future. And just like you said, what’s fun is that we know the movie works when it’s not just the title character that people ask for, but also the supporting characters. And in this particular movie, that’s encouraging because we think all the characters are so awesome, that they all have a lot of potential in the future.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script of David Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. The film opens on the day September 2nd.

