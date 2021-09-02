Know what your INSS retirement amount should be in 2022 – Business

The 2022 minimum wage may rise from the current BRL 1,100 to BRL 1,169, according to federal government projections released this Tuesday (31), in the Ploa (Annual Budget Law Project), sent to the National Congress.

The minimum value is the same as the floor of INSS pensions. With that, whoever earns the floor of benefits will also receive R$1,169. The INSS ceiling, on the other hand, which is the maximum amount paid in retirements and other social security institute benefits, could reach R$ 6,843.07 next year, according to projections.

The increase considers a high of 6.2% for inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) until December. As INSS benefits are adjusted by the INPC, they receive this adjustment.

The percentage used in Ploa is just an estimate. The index that will be effectively applied will only be known in January 2022, when the IBGE releases the final result of inflation measured from January to December of this year.

It is also possible that the difference of R$ 2, which was not incorporated into the 2021 minimum wage to cover the final inflation measured in 2020, enter the calculation.

Minimum wage above inflation

The minimum wage had a real appreciation policy, that is, above inflation, which began in 2006, during the government of President Lula. It continued during the Dilma years and in the Temer administration, but the policy of real increase came to an end in the Bolsonaro government.

The correction considered the previous year’s inflation plus the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth of two years before. When the GDP was zero, the readjustment was just the inflation.

During Bolsonaro’s administration, not only was there a disengagement from the GDP, but also the government gave minor readjustment than inflation, like this year, when the INPC closed 2020 at 5.45%, and the minimum rose 5.26%.

RETIREMENT AMOUNT IN 2022

how is today How should it look in 2022 BRL 1,100 BRL 1,169 BRL 1,200 BRL 1,274.40 BRL 1,300 BRL 1,380.60 BRL 1,400 BRL 1,486.80 R$1,500 BRL 1,593.00 BRL 1,600 BRL 1,699.20 BRL 1,700 BRL 1,805.40 BRL 1,800 BRL 1,911.60 BRL 1,900 BRL 2,017.80 BRL 2,000 BRL 2,124.00 BRL 2,000 BRL 2,124.00 BRL 2,100 BRL 2,230.20 BRL 2,200 BRL 2,336.40 BRL 2,300 BRL 2,442.60 BRL 2,400 BRL 2,548.80 BRL 2,500 BRL 2,655.00 BRL 2,600 BRL 2,761.20 BRL 2,700 BRL 2,867.40 BRL 2,800 BRL 2,973.60 BRL 2,900 BRL 3,079.80 BRL 3,000 BRL 3,186.00 BRL 3,100 BRL 3,292.20 BRL 3,200 BRL 3,398.40 BRL 3,300 BRL 3,504.60 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,610.80 BRL 3,500 BRL 3,717.00 BRL 3,600 BRL 3,823.20 BRL 3,700 BRL 3,929.40 BRL 3,800 BRL 4,035.60 BRL 3,900 BRL 4,141.80 BRL 4,000 BRL 4,248.00 BRL 4,100 BRL 4,354.20 BRL 4,200 R$4,460.40 BRL 4,300 BRL 4,566.60 BRL 4,400 BRL 4,672.80 BRL 4,500 R$4,779.00 BRL 4,600 BRL 4,885.20 BRL 4,700 BRL 4,991.40 BRL 4,800 BRL 5,097.60 BRL 4,900 BRL 5,203.80 BRL 5,000 BRL 5,310.00 BRL 5,100 BRL 5,416.20 BRL 5,200 BRL 5,522.40 BRL 5,300 BRL 5,628.60 BRL 5,400 BRL 5,734.80 BRL 5,500 BRL 5,841.00 BRL 5,600 BRL 5,947.20 BRL 5,700 BRL 6,053.40 BRL 5,800 BRL 6,159.60 BRL 5,900 BRL 6,265.80 BRL 6,000 BRL 6,372.00 BRL 6,100 BRL 6,478.20 BRL 6,200 BRL 6,584.40 BRL 6,300 BRL 6,690.60 BRL 6,400 BRL 6,796.80 BRL 6,443.57 BRL 6,843.07

PRECATORIES

The amount provided for in the PLOA for expenses with payment of court orders reaches BRL 62.2 billion, already updated for inflation. Added to other court decisions, there is an estimated value of R$ 89.1 billion with the payment of legal obligations in Ploa 2022.

According to the document, spending on court convictions imposed on the Union rose from 11% in 2010 to 90% in 2022. The text states that the situation can affect the financing of public policies and put the operational capacity of federal agencies and entities at risk.

The federal government has already presented a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to change the payment rule federal arrears and installment amounts from R$ 455 thousand. The court orders are debts of the Union after a lawsuit whose value is more than 60 minimum wages (above R$ 66,000 this year).