Laura or Mirella? Vote in the poll · TV News

Laura Keller and Mirella Santos were chosen by opponents for the Ilha Record Survival Challenge this week. This Wednesday night (1st), the actress was nominated by the commander, and the dancer by the general vote. One of them will go to the Cave of Exile. Who do you want eliminated? Vote in the poll at the end of the text.

Commander of the week, Pyong Lee chose not to nominate Dinei for the Survival Challenge because she was injured in the last test, and put Laura on the hot seat, claiming the actress is one of her strongest opponents.

Before the voting round began, the Guardian appeared in the arena and handed Sabrina Sato the decision of those eliminated from the Cave of Exile: to give Valesca Popozuda the power of double voting. As a result, Pyong’s plans were thwarted.

Laura Keller and Valesca quickly looked at each other in the arena and agreed to vote for Nadja Pessoa, but the Power Couple Brasil 1 champion changed at the last minute and put her stone in Pyong’s box.

Any Borges, Dinei and Mirella, for having been defeated in the competition, could only vote among themselves. Laura, Nadja, Pyong and Valesca had the option to vote for anyone in the game. But since the actress chose to vote for the hypnotist, she missed the chance to change the course of history this week.

Team Rubi’s strategy, defeated in the week, was bad. Instead of each voting for a different person in the group so that everyone ended up with just one vote, Any and Mirella chose to nominate each other. Dinei was in the ex-On Vacation with Ex. Nadja and Pyong also invested in the dancer.

Valesca used his double voting power and threw the hypnotist twice, making the score even with Mirella. As commander of the week, it was up to him to decide who to send to the Survival Challenge, and he evaded the confrontation with Laura and pushed the dancer into the hot seat.

Who voted for whom?