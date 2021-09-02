Leandro Castan says he was ‘forced to wear’ Vasco’s shirt with a rainbow on the belt

One of the main leaders and captain of Vasco, Leandro Castan was questioned during a press conference about an old controversy, but which the defender didn’t speak.

Before facing Brusque, on the 27th of June, Vasco made a series of actions in favor of the LGBTQIA+ movement, including using the rainbow instead of the black color in the traditional cross-Maltino uniform band. On the same day, Castan used his social network profile and posted a biblical passage: “Be fertile, multiply and fill the earth”.

Only this Wednesday (1st), more than two months after the Vasco victory by 2-1, the defender explained the content of the message in press conference.

“I am the first to respect the institution and the fan. I’m grateful for Vasco. The moment I exposed what I believe, when I was theoretically forced to wear a shirt, I think some people didn’t like it. But I respect everyone and I also think I have to be respected”, he explained.

The captain of the hill giant was even asked about a possible raid with striker Germán Cano after the episode.

“I know there are people who pick me up, who say I’m bad. But the numbers are there. I’m very critical. There was a game this season that went wrong, against São Paulo. So, I know it looks like that game was worth 20. I know it has to do with the Brusque episode. It was marked for me. Me, as a Christian, processing my faith, is what I think. There was no discomfort. Many said they had a problem with me and with Cano. We did not have. And, if we did, we decided in the locker room. I don’t know what kind of captain people are used to,” he added.

