Legal Framework for Startups enters into force; see what changes | SME

The law that institutes the Legal Framework of Startups entered into force on Tuesday, 31, and is intended to reduce bureaucracy, facilitating business and investments in the sector.

Sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in June, the law was meeting its 90-day deadline to enter into force.

The framework creates a favorable regulatory environment for innovation companies, sets rules for the contribution of capital by individuals and legal entities and allows the participation of these companies in public bids (see details below).

During an event to celebrate the new law, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, said that he believes in Brazilian entrepreneurs and that the sector has a lot of capacity.

“The Legal Framework of Startups opens up a series of perspectives and helps Brazilian entrepreneurs to have more confidence,” said Pontes.

Check out some points of the approved legal framework:

THE annual gross revenue of a startup must be up to R$16 million and registration with the CNPJ must be at most 10 years old;

and registration with the CNPJ must be at most 10 years old; At startups can receive investments from individuals or companies , which result or not in participation in the company’s share capital, depending on the modality chosen by the parties;

, which result or not in participation in the company’s share capital, depending on the modality chosen by the parties; O investor does not need to have ties with the company , that is, the angel investor who makes the contribution of money without joining the share capital will not be considered a partner, nor will he have the right to manage or vote in the administration of the invested company. He is not responsible for any obligation or debt of the startup, but is remunerated by the contributions;

, that is, the angel investor who makes the contribution of money without joining the share capital will not be considered a partner, nor will he have the right to manage or vote in the administration of the invested company. He is not responsible for any obligation or debt of the startup, but is remunerated by the contributions; THE creation of the “experimental regulatory environment” , called a regulatory sandbox. With it, the company can launch new experimental products and services with less bureaucracy;

, called a regulatory sandbox. With it, the company can launch new experimental products and services with less bureaucracy; Startups too may receive funds from companies that have obligations to invest in research, development and innovation.

Brazilian startups bet on foreign investment to expand business

Another solution defined by the legal framework is the creation of a competition modality between startups for public administration. Current legislation makes it impossible to contract innovative solutions developed by startups, due to the excessive requirements.

The project also allows for the hiring of more than one startup as provided in the notice. The judgment of the proposals presented by the companies will take into account, according to the proposal:

potential for solving the problem by the proposed solution and, if applicable, the likely savings for the public administration;

degree of development of the proposed solution;

feasibility and maturity of the solution’s business model;

economic feasibility of the proposal, considering the financial resources available for the execution of the contracts;

comparative demonstration of the cost and benefit of the proposal in relation to the functionally equivalent options.

After the result of the bidding, the administration will sign the so-called Public Contract for Innovative Solution. This contract will last for one year and may be renewed for another year.

The maximum amount that the public administration can pay to startups is R$1.6 million, per contract.