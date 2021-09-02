Legislative Police are ‘on the trail’ of a lobbyist who missed a statement, says Aziz

Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) started at around 11:00 am this Thursday (2) the meeting that was supposed to hear Marconny Nunes Ribeiro Albernaz de Faria, appointed as intermediary of Precise Medicines for the sale of Covaxin vaccines to the Ministry of Health The deponent, however, did not attend the session. According to the president of the collegiate, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the Legislative Police of the Senate would be “tracking” Faria. With the likely absence of Faria in today’s testimony, the CPI must hear in the afternoon the former secretary of health of the Federal District Francisco Araújo Filho, who is already present in the Senate and willing to testify to the commission.

Aziz also informed that he contacted the directors of the Sírio Libanês Hospital in São Paulo to check the authenticity of the medical certificate offered to businessman Marcos Tolentino, alleged member of the favoritism scheme of Necessidade na Saúde, who should have already been heard by the CPI . Aziz called into question the authenticity of the certificate, as he did with the authenticity of the certificate offered to Marconny Faria yesterday after the doctor responsible for the document contacted the CPI leadership to inform that he noticed “simulation” on the part of the patient.

The commission’s vice president, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that if Faria is not located to be taken to the testimony, his preventive detention will be requested. According to the senator, the CPI has information that Marconny could be trying to leave the country, and the measure would be a way to prevent his evasion.

