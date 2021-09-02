Léo Baptistão wears the Santos 9 shirt and praises Diniz: “No fear of being happy”

Léo Baptistão is the new number 9 of Santos. The attacker was officially introduced this Thursday morning, in a virtual form.

Born in the city of Santos, Léo made a great effort to work at Peixe after leaving Wuhan, in China. The salary is much lower than that received in Asia and also lower compared to other recent proposals.

One of the factors to reinforce Peixe was Fernando Diniz. The center forward likes the coach’s style of play.

“I really like his style, it’s not a normal style. I play with my father who is not afraid of being happy, playing, playing, playing football. I think it’s amazing. Standard and normal system, I already had the 4-4-2 in the China. I don’t know what Fernando’s idea is for me, I didn’t train much with the starting lineup, I trained more apart. I’m training well, I feel good physically and I hope to help as soon as possible,” said Léo.

“My first team in Europe had a similar style (Rayo Vallecano, from Spain), touch the ball, go up, possession. It was my best year in Europe and that’s why I’m happy to have come to Santos. will center forward, false 9 or open”, he added.

Baptistão arrived with titular status after 13 years abroad. He is 29 years old and signed until May 2023. The debut should be against Cuiabá on Saturday, at Arena Pantanal, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

