Leo Picon apologizes after calling child a ‘drug dealer’

After causing controversy by calling a child an “information smuggler”, Leo Picon apologized after receiving a call from Whindersson Nunes.

“I just got a call from a guy I like a lot, who is Whindersson, and from our conversation he was able to explain to me why my joke reverberated so much,” began the 25-year-old influencer in a sequel to Stories.

“I could understand the wound I stirred up, I would like to apologize to everyone, to the boy, to the family, I am trying to get in touch with them,” said Picon, who said his intention was not to offend.

I wanted to create content, to create funny situations, and within that context this game didn’t go well. At first, I wanted to defend myself, but having time to think is very important for everything in our life, talking to people too, just as he did. [comigo].

“I was very concerned about explaining my intentions, but our results are not always in line with our intentions,” he continued, thanking Whindersson for the call.

“I would like to thank you very much for your message, for your concern and make it clear, in view of all the messages I have read, that I have great affection, great respect for all people from all over the world, in all ways, of all ways to express yourself,” said Picon.

Understand

Yesterday, on a trip to Recife, the businessman was recording a series of Stories speaking in Spanish when he decided to show how to speak to a “drug dealer” in the city of Pernambuco. He then filmed while asking a child on the street for information and wrote: “Traficante de informaciones”.

The video had negative repercussions and the influencer’s name soon occupied Twitter’s Trending Topics. Earlier, Picon used his networks to fend off criticism and said he was taken out of context.