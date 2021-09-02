Leo Picon apologizes for controversial comment after receiving a call from Whindersson Nunes: “I could understand the wound”; watch

Friendly advice! This Tuesday afternoon (31st), the influencer Leo Picon was the protagonist in a controversy that made people talk on social networks. In a series of stories on his Instagram profile, the young man, who walked the streets of Recife, Pernambuco, referred to a local boy as a “drug dealer”. After the statement, which did not please netizens and earned him a lot of criticism, Leo even took a stand on the matter, but it was a chat with comedian Whindersson Nunes that encouraged him to apologize publicly.

Earlier this afternoon (1st), Leo went back to using his social networks to speak out. According to him, Nunes’ call opened his eyes to the reality of the situation. “I just got a call from a guy I like a lot, who is Whindersson, and from our conversation he was able to explain to me why my joke reverberated so much,” started the influencer. “I could understand the wound I stirred, I would like to apologize to everyone, the boy, the family, I’m trying to get in touch with them”, reinforced.

As a result, Picon, who had already claimed that the comment was “taken out of context” by his critics and the press, went back to justifying himself, this time in a different way. “His concern (Whindersson) he came a lot for my intention, we know each other, he knows my intentions, that I value the love in my messages. But the messages we send do not always reach our intentions”, he said.

“I was in order to create content, to create funny situations, and within that context this game didn’t go down well. At first, I wanted to defend myself, but having time to think is very important for everything in our life, talking to people too, just like him. (Whindersson) talked [comigo] and recognize my mistake”, evaluated. “I was very concerned about explaining my intentions, but that’s what I said, our results are not always aligned with our intentions. And when that happens, we have to reassess, talk to people and talk to him was very important to me”, added.

“I would like to thank you very much for your message, for your concern and make it clear, in view of all the messages I have read, that I have great affection, great respect for all people from all over the world, in all ways, of all the ways to express yourself”, said Picon. “I always want to put them up, and our intentions are not always aligned with our results and that’s what happened. I really want to put everyone up, that’s not what happened, but my intention will always be that”, insisted.

The paulista also assessed that the “narrative” created on the web was “very far from his intention” and that this encouraged him to try to justify himself, at first, “like a child when a vase breaks”. He also used the statement to reinforce that he no longer wants to talk about the subject. “I would like to put an end to this matter, I have nothing more to say about it. Just apologize, say that this attitude does not represent my values, what I am, what I cherish”, asked Leo. “And it’s that clichéd phrase, that whoever knows me knows what I preach, knows what I plant, knows my work and of course when this 15-second fragment is exposed, it creates a completely different image of what I am and this automatically generates a mechanism of wanting to defend oneself, to explain oneself”, insisted. The boy concluded his outburst thanking the support of those who stood by his side amidst the confusion.

understand the case

Leo Picon’s controversy began this Tuesday (31), when the boy recorded some stories on the streets of Recife, Pernambuco, in which he referred to a local boy as a “drug dealer”. With the negative repercussion, the businessman spoke about the video, stating that his speech was placed “out of context”.

In the original record, Picon was in a car and playing at speaking Spanish. When he saw the little boy on the street, he said: “I’ll show you how to speak Spanish with the drug dealer in Recife“. The influencer then called the little one, asking for directions to a certain location. Leo even wrote in the story: “information dealer“.

Later, the businessman tried to explain the situation. “I had been making several videos in Spanish and dealing with what I was living day to day, there in Spanish, jokingly, as if it were something related to the Spanish mafia because hablar en espanõl es un lifestyle, and I I referred to a child as a drug dealer and I filmed that. I made a point of writing ‘information smuggler’ because, well, within the whole context…“he said, in his stories.

“Now they take this excerpt from the video and put it on various portals and it keeps coming out that I called a child a drug dealer, they start raising elitism and whatever, when in fact it has nothing to do with it. It was a game that, obviously, when you pick it up, break it up and put it out of context, it’s easy. It’s a dish made for anyone who wants to attack me, for anyone who wants to discredit me, for anyone who wants to create a narrative that plays against mecomplained Picon.

“I get a lot of advice to be quiet and cut back on what I do, but I struggle a lot to be able to express myself and do the things I like to do, that have fun, that generate a smile. I didn’t humiliate anyone, I didn’t mean to… To take such a small fragment of this trip, fifteen seconds in which I’m speaking as a character, I’m playing a parade in Spanish and they put it hurts me a lot. It ends up creating news that goes against everything I believe“he continued, stressing that he was in Recife to start a project to encourage young entrepreneurs.