Lira criticizes Senate for breach of mini-labour reform agreement

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized the Senate today and stated that the House had failed to comply with an agreement that had been built regarding MP (Provisional Measure) 1045/21, which became known as “mini-labour reform “.

According to Lira, the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), sought him out to propose an agreement between the Houses. The president of the Chamber reported that the proposal was for the Senate to approve the MP, removing the part that changed the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

Lira and other House leaders would have accepted the suggestion, however, the Senate ended up completely rejecting the provisional measure.

I received a call from the government leader Fernando Bezerra Coelho, along with the Senate rapporteur, making this proposal for an agreement. That deal was made. We keep our agreements. We have no agreement that is not respected, with the opposition, with the center or based on this House. We respect agreements and stick to our words.”

Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber

However, even with the criticism, Lira denied that there was a tension between the Chamber and the Senate. “There is no tension. If there was tension I would be speaking more harshly,” he said.

Lira’s speeches took place at a brief press conference in Congress, right after the approval of the basic text of the Income Tax reform. About this, the president of the Chamber highlighted the dialogue between the parliamentarians.