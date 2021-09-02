Lira says the Senate’s rejection of the ‘mini labor reform’ is ‘regrettable’

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized the rejection of Provisional Measure (MP) 1045/21 by the Senate. The MP renews the employee wage and working hours reduction program during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I regret that serious companies and corporations want to remain with their perks and coffers full, while thousands of people who need to be included in the labor market do not have the opportunity to have access to a very important program like this”, said Lira.

The program was created in 2020 as an emergency measure to maintain employment while the restrictions to the economy lasted and has been renewed a few times since then. However, the text was augmented by a series of other measures, some of which change the rules of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT).

Despite the decision, the president of the Chamber of Deputies ruled out any change in the climate in relation to the Senate. “There is no tension,” he said.

Lira’s disapproval was motivated by an agreement signed between him and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, for the Senate to approve the MP, only overturning the changes made to the text in the rules relating to the CLT. With that, the MP would return to the Chamber, which, with the agreement, would keep the changes made by the Senate.

“An agreement was made with the Senate earlier for the senators to withdraw with suppressive amendments all part of the CLT, to preserve three million jobs for young people, and the Senate went over it, bypassed that and left three million young people without opportunities. There is nothing to celebrate”, criticized the president of the Chamber.

According to the CNN, however, among the senators there is doubt that the deputies will keep the agreement, and decided not to approve the MP. According to these senators, in August the Chamber did not maintain an agreement on MP 1040, which simplified the opening of companies, with this, the Senate preferred to reject MP 1045, which left Lira indignant.

*With information from Larissa Rodrigues, from Brasília