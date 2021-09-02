Lost twin? Policeman has SURREAL resemblance to The Rock

Separated in maternity or not? the Hollywood star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, got surprised this Tuesday (31) to discover that is identical to an American policeman.

sharing a tweet that compares you to authority from the state of Alabama, Eric Fields, The Rock reacts in the funniest and cutest way possible:

“The guy on the left is much cooler. Take care, brother, and thank you for your service. One day we will drink tequila and i want to hear all the amazing stories, because I KNOW you have them“, he wrote.

Check it out (in English):

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. one day we’ll drink @Weekday and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

In an interview with Al.com, the sheriff says always listened to comments in relation to appearance. “They talk all the time. It’s hilarious and flattering. Could be a worse person, I think”, jokes.

the police too admits having fun with the similarity and even learned to use the phrase that the former fighter used to say in the WWE ring: “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?”

Can you believe? In addition, the US authority confesses that draws so much attention that locals even ask to take a photo.

See how famous he is:

Fields is much more than a walking Dwayne Johnson cosplay, he has been working as a police officer for over 17 years. in Morgan County and has ventured into many stories, ranging from prison command, criminal investigations and even child rescue.

Currently, Fields is a lieutenant and tactical firearms training instructor. Is it possible to be a stuntman in an action movie?

About Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, also known as the rock, became known to the public because of his successful and consolidated career as a wrestler professional, also known as telecatch in Brazil.

Precisely because of this success and his charisma, Dwayne Johnson decided to invest in an acting career and, in 2001, he made his first appearance in theaters, participating in the film The return of the mummy. The following year, he starred in his first production: the scorpion king.

Dwayne Johnson continued his acting career and appeared in several movies over the years. The venture was so successful that chose to continue in the area and, little by little, he started to leave professional wrestling aside until retire for good of the branch in 2019.

Dwayne Johnson’s best known character in theaters is the agent luke hobbs, character who became important in the franchise Fast and furious from the fifth film. Soon, it will also give life to the anti-hero black adam in the character’s solo film, which is scheduled to premiere in December 2021.



