Luana Piovani says she will be absent from social media because of her children: ‘I want to be an example’

Always quite controversial on social media, Luana Piovani said he will be away from the internet for a while. Through Instagram Stories, the actress said that she decided not to expose herself so much because of her children: Dom, Bem and Liz.

“My big New Year’s challenge, let me tell you. I decided that there is no cell phone in my house anymore. It was a gift, a decision I didn’t make with my children and I was living with the consequences. Then I thought of a good night of insomnia and said: I’m going to do a favor for my children and myself. Now they come home from school at 3:30 pm and go to bed at 9:30 pm, they don’t have a cell phone anymore. Neither the little children nor the mother. Whoever wants to talk to me, call me. And I have until 3:30 pm to be on social media, get an email, whatever it is,” began Piovani.

“I think it’s going to be great, it’s going to be a sacrifice that, for me, won’t be very big and I’ll be happy to do it because I think it’s going to be an example for my children. I think it will be great to have time to spend with them too, and when I’m hanging around I read a little book. There are things we don’t do anymore, right?”.

“I traded a little social media for books. And I’m happy for the sacrifice, which isn’t that sacrificing, for the New Year, for me and for them”, concluded the blonde.

