Luisa Mell reveals that she ran over a man to save a dog: ‘Suddenly, boom!’

Luísa Mell is an animal activist who is always telling stories of dogs rescued from the streets and being mistreated. This time, she revealed that she even ran over a motorcyclist in an attempt to save a dog. In addition to the accident, Luísa said that there was another aggravating factor, she was in a dangerous place, full of bandits.

During your participation in the program “What Story is This Porchat?”, Luisa told a case curious and full of tension. The activist said it was nightfall when she received a message with a photo of a dog all covered in blood. Without thinking twice, she called someone else to accompany her on the mission.

“I always go everywhere to rescue and never measure the consequences. This time I was with my baby, Enzo, who was not even one year old, I had my cell phone and disaster arrived. It was a bloody dog, a dreadful thing that couldn’t wait for the next day. It was about nine in the evening. But I never go to the robbery alone, I always call someone to go with me”.

The blonde confessed that she has already asked for traffic authorization to enter certain places: “Then I called Rafael Leal, who was one of my partners, ‘Rafa, look at the picture of the dog, for God’s sake, I can’t go alone.’ He said: ‘Okay, I’ll go in a little while, okay’. He came, he picked me up at home, it was already ten o’clock. I’m used to going during the day, at night it’s a little more tense. During the day, there are places where I go and say: ‘Hi, I’m Luisa Mell’, the trafficker will let me, I just came to save the dog’. But at night… This place was new”.

On the way to the place where the dog was, Luisa said she was very dark when the accident happened: “I know it was dark, and it got really dark, and then all of a sudden, boom! Out of nowhere, I didn’t see where it came from, a motorcycle hit the car. I know it was a very deserted place and suddenly a lot of men started to appear”.

The activist only realized where she was when they said that the police could not enter the place: “And I was desperate, because the guy on the bike fell, and I was like: ‘No, wait, let’s call the police.’ Then someone said: ‘The police don’t come in here!’ It took me a while to call me because the police aren’t coming. I was thinking it was like, ‘Oh, poor things, the police don’t even come here’”.

Still kind of lost with what was going on, Luisa said that her partner watched her about what was going on: “And Rafael started: ‘Can’t you see that they are bandits? Let’s go’. Then the biggest bandit came and I said: ‘Man, let me tell you, I left my house, I left my baby, to save a dog that is injured, how can I leave a person injured?’ And at that moment I think I saved my life”.

The activist said that she put the injured man in the car to take him to the hospital, but went through an even worse location, as the biker was undocumented and needed to go home to pick him up. Suddenly, the man said he didn’t want to go to the hospital:

“Lady, I’m not going to the hospital.’ And I: ‘What do you mean? Give me your phone’. Then I went to the other side (of the neighborhood) to get the dog, and I said: ‘Don’t you know, I have to take the medicine to the boy’, and the woman: ‘It’s all a criminal, are you worried?’. I said: ‘I’m worried about the dog and the young man, it doesn’t matter if he’s a criminal, if he’s in pain, it matters to me’”.

Luisa said that she called the 19-year-old the next day and revealed how the man got help: “I’m going to say something here that I don’t know if it can cause complications, but he said there was a doctor who could pay and that he treats the criminals, and I paid”.