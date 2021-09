Former President Lula extended his advantage against President Jair Bolsonaro, says a PoderData poll.| Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would win with 55% of the votes a possible run-off against President Jair Bolsonaro, who would have 30% if the election were held today, according to the PoderData poll. The survey was published this Wednesday (1) by Poder360. Among respondents, 10% said they would vote blank or null and 5% said they do not know.

Lula increased the advantage over Bolsonaro compared to the survey carried out in early August, the difference was 20 points. The PT would beat Bolsonaro in all regions of Brazil, except in the South, where there is a technical tie, as the difference is 2 percentage points, the same value as the research’s margin of error.

In the first round, Lula also leads the electoral dispute with 37% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro comes right behind with 28%. The survey tested the names of other presidential candidates for the 2022 elections.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third and has 8%; former minister Henrique Mandetta (DEM) got 5%; the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), have 4% each; journalist José Luiz Datena (PSL) has 3%. Those who declared that white and null votes add up to 8%, and those who don’t know are 3%

The survey was conducted between August 30 and September 1, 2021 by PoderData, the statistical studies division of Poder360. There were 2,500 interviews in 472 municipalities in the 27 units of the federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, more or less.