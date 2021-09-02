Luxa promotes a meeting of casts at Toca and tests two names that reinforce sectors with few options

On the afternoon of Wednesday (1), Team Celeste resumed its activities after two days off for the team. Cruzeiro is preparing for the match against Goiás, which will take place next Tuesday (7), at Serrinha stadium. However, Luxa decided to develop a differentiated activity in Toca, putting the reserves of the main team in a collective against the Under-20 team. The information is from Globoesporte.com.









The training had a double use for the coach, as he was able to observe names from the base of Cabuloso, as well as analyze the performance of lateral Raúl Cáceres and defensive midfielder Lucas Ventura, who were in the team that faced the youngsters from Raposa. Both had not yet worked with Pofexô, as they were recovering from their respective injuries.

The players who played the 0-0 tie with the CRB performed regenerative work and had the company of Rhodolfo and Ariel Cabral, who were out of the last rounds due to muscle problems.

Visit more than special this afternoon, at Toca da Raposa 2! Príncipe Dirceu Lopes, one of the greatest players of all time, brought all his positive energy to the athletes and coaching staff. Here will always be your home, idol! Marco A. Ferraz / Cruzeiro pic.twitter.com/gQiQiBm0WA — Cruise (@Cruise)

September 1, 2021





The return of Cáceres and Lucas Ventura to work with the ball is a providential novelty for Luxa, as the right flank has no professional players for the sector. The gap even impelled the coach to improvise Rômulo on the side against the CRB. With the return of Cáceres, the flank gains important reinforcement. Lucas Ventura can be useful to cover Flávio’s suspension.