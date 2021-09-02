Maecenas do Galo reveals the destination of money from the sale of Marrony and exposes the relationship: “We’re at the end of the line”

O Athletic presented, in April, a debt over R$1.2 billion, being majority with a group of fans known as “4 R’s“, which in recent years has lent more than R$ 400 million to the club. Last August, one of the players hired with the help of the patrons, the forward browny, was negotiated it’s the destination of funds by transfer is already defined.









Purchased in 2020 by BRL 21 million along with Vasco, the player ended up sold to Midtjylland, from Denmark, for 4.5 million euros (R$ 27.6 million), of which 3 million euros will be paid in cash and another 1.5 million euros will be paid in June 2022. Depending on goals to be met by Marrony, the total figure for the deal could reach 7.5 million euros (BRL 47.2 million).

Faced with the agreement with the Danes, the Athletic, who owned 80% of the rights, will have to pass 630 thousand euros (BRL 3.8 million) to Vasco and 270 thousand euros (BRL 1.6 million) to the Round Back. O money the rest already have guaranteed destination and will stay with the rooster. In an interview with the website “Globoesporte.com”, Rafael Menin, son of Rubens Menin, who helped buy Marrony, and also a businessman and CEO of MRV Engenharia, detailed the relationship.

In 63 games, the striker scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists for Galo (Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF)



“100% for Athletic. Atlético, today, still does not have the financial capacity to pay us for the investment already made in the club, in this interest-free loan.. And we think that this will take some time, given this mismatch in the club’s cash flow. Then certainly the next sales will also be destined 100% to be able to reduce indebtedness with other creditors“he stated.

In addition to the duo, the group of patrons includes Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador. “We are not investors, we are supporters. And support presupposes that we are not aiming to take anything away from the club, quite the opposite. New capital was allocated to the club, to go through this difficult moment, and over time this resource will be paid, without interest, and Atlético goes on with its life“, completed Rafael Menin.