Malu Nachreiner, an agronomist trained at Esalq, will be president of Bayer in Brazil – Money Times

the german multinational Bayer announced this Wednesday that the executive Malu Nachreiner will assume the position of president of the group at the Brazil from November, becoming the first woman to lead the operations of the company in the country.

Nachreiner, current leader of the company’s agricultural division, will replace Spaniard Marc Reichardt, who will retire after 36 years at Bayer, the last three leading the company in Brazil.

She will accumulate the roles of president and leader of the agricultural division, according to Bayer.

“It is an honor and a great challenge to receive the mission of being ahead of Bayer in Brazil, one of the largest markets in the world in terms of relevance for Bayer,” said Nachreiner in a statement.

“On completing 125 years in the country, the company is experiencing a very special moment of cultural transformation.”

According to Bayer, the main focus of Nachreiner’s work will be on collaboration, innovation and sustainability, in addition to expanding synergies between the company’s three business divisions in the country (Crop Science, Consumer Health and Pharmaceuticals).

Malu Nachreiner is an agronomist graduated from Esalq/USP and holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. She started her career at Bayer as an intern 18 years ago and, before leading the Crop Science division in Brazil, held positions in Sales, Marketing and Product Management.