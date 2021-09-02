Marcelinho Carioca designs Corinthians with reinforcements: ‘Sensational’

Honored yesterday (1) by Corinthians at the recently inaugurated Calçada da Fiel, in the lobby of Neo Química Arena, Marcelinho Carioca thanked the board of the Parque São Jorge club for the recognition of his work. The former player and now a journalist showed excitement with the new formation of the team led by Sylvinho and designed a competitive team in the second round of the Brazilian Championship.

“That’s gratitude and gratitude is priceless. It’s recognition of hard work. Repetition makes you perfect. The Corinthians shirt is my second skin, since the first day I put it on on December 23, 1993 It was something unusual: each year an achievement and memorable goals Corinthians is in my skin, in my heart and in my head You go abroad and you are recognized It’s the perfect marriage that lasts for eternity. honored,” said Pé de Anjo to the UOL Sport.

The name of Marcelinho Carioca was one of 11 chosen by fans to represent the ‘ideal team’ in the club’s history. In addition to former shirt 7, the list has Cassio; Fagner, Chicao, Martingale and Wladimir; Neto, Rivellino and Socrates; Emerson Sheik and Ronaldo Phenomeno. Another 100 names were also honored.

An idol of a whole generation and considered by many Corinthians fans as the greatest name in the club’s history, the former player was very satisfied with the board’s efforts in the ball market. After all, in addition to Roger Guedes, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, Corinthians managed to make a deal with Arsenal, from England, and remove attacking midfielder Willian from the Premier League.

“The technical part is unquestionable. Willian is a Brazilian national team player, who dribbles, goes up and knows how to foul. A bold group player, in his own quiet. He’s an ace with the ball. He with Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Roger Guedes, Mosquito is doing well and with Gabriel in contention you have a very competitive team. The Corinthians team was sensational,” explained Marcelinho, expecting a strong team in the wake of the Brasileirão.