Marcelo Paz returns to Vojvoda and refuses proposals by Lucas Crispim and three other players

Fortaleza’s board of directors remains attentive to the ball market to qualify the squad of coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda. After midfielder Lucas Lima, formerly of Palmeiras, Leão do Pici may announce new reinforcements in the coming days. Although it is not possible to bring athletes from abroad, Pici’s Tricolor carefully watches highlights of Serie B and professionals who did not make 7 games for their respective clubs in Serie A. Cearenses have until September 24 to announce another reinforcement.









On the other hand, President Marcelo Paz is looking to renew with some players. It was like that with Bruno Melo and Felipe Alves, for example. The pair extended their bond thanks to coach Vojvoda, who is very fond of the pair. The mandatary’s negotiations do not stop there. While making negotiations to qualify his cast, the president also worked hard not to lose four important Lion highlights in this Brasileirão.

That’s because during the last month, the football department was surveyed and received offers from abroad for four athletes: midfielder Lucas Crispim and forwards David, Robson and Romarinho. Management prioritized maintenance. The information is from Globoesporte.com’s reporting team

With Lucas Crispim in the 18th round, Fortaleza follows in 3rd place in the number of names present in the Serie A Round Selection. Ranking updated: https://t.co/4TxnI4fhfb G4 on the list (in total there were 234 awards)

50x – Flemish

40x – Atlético-MG

23x – Fortaleza

16x – Fluminense pic.twitter.com/nq9M9H5hRd — Cassio Zirpoli (@Casito_Z)

August 31, 2021





The idea of ​​keeping the entire squad available this season is because the top leadership of the Lion believes that the players together with coach Vojvoda can make in the final 20 rounds, the Cearenses surpass the club’s campaign in 2019 and if possible, consolidate a spot in the next Copa Libertadores de América next year.

Fortaleza returns to the field next Saturday (4), at 7pm, against Bahia, in Pituaçu, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. At this moment, Pici’s Tricolor is the 3rd place with 33 points earned.