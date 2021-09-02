Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, shows a photo album of her pregnancy: “I love you more than life, son”

Maria Lina Deggan shared with her followers the photo album of her pregnancy, which she received this Tuesday (31). The comedian’s ex-fiancé Whindersson Nunes showed the photos of when she was pregnant with João Miguel, who was born prematurely and ended up dying.

“My pitoco’s pregnancy album arrived. Just love! Next to the best. I love you more than life, son,” she wrote, who explained the meaning of one of the photos.

The influencer said that after her son’s death, she asked God for a sign to comfort her heart and say he was fine, and then a bird landed in her window. Maria registered the moment, which was placed as the last photo in the album.





