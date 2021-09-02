Marvel: Where to watch Shang-Chi?

Marvel Studios has just released a new movie this Thursday (2), but after all, where can you watch the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Unlike what happened with the last Casa das Ideias film, Black Widow, Shang-Chi is available exclusively in movie theaters.

The film marks the first attempt of the Disney to revert to a launch format closer to the one before the pandemic. So, instead of simultaneously arriving at the Premier Access of Disney+, with an additional fee of R$69.90, the feature will be available on streaming 45 days after its official premiere, with no extra charge.

Therefore, those who do not want to see the feature in theaters will have to wait until mid-October to do so.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have, in addition to Simu Liu as protagonist, names like awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The direction is in charge of Destin Daniel Cretton, who also signs the script with Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham.

