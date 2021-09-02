Matheus Pereira is thrilled with chances and talks about appointments to leave Cruzeiro

The opportunity arose, and Matheus Pereira took it. Starter of the left flank in the last three games at Cruzeiro, the 20-year-old received many praise from the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg. This Wednesday, he showed gratitude at a press conference at Toca da Raposa II.
“Professor Luxemburgo, in the history of his career, always put the boys to play, without fear. It was no different here. He’s been giving me opportunities, to Thiago (striker), Adriano (wheel) and we’ve been making the best of it . I hope, more and more, to take advantage of the opportunities”, designed the shirt 6.
Matheus Pereira has a contract with Cruzeiro until the second half of 2023. A study contracted by the club recently pointed out that the player’s market value is around R$6.2 million.
