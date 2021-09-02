Matuê investigates if he has a rare inflammatory condition; understand what adult Still’s disease is – It’s Hit

The rapper from Ceará Matuê, 27, reported that medical tests indicated he was suffering from a rare disease call “Adult Still”. The musician was hospitalized with muscle pain in August and was discharged on the 11th, after four days. The diagnosis pointed out was released by him on Tuesday (31/8).

“I have episodes of myalgia, followed by red patches on my skin. It’s pretty debilitating. Sometimes I can’t move because of so much pain”, he said, on social networks, when he still didn’t know the cause of the problem.

According to the Brazilian Society of Clinical Medicine (SBCM), adult Still’s disease is “a rare systemic inflammatory condition of as yet unknown etiology, which generally affects young adults”.

Among the symptoms are fevers, red spots on the body, myalgia and arthritis, among others. According to the SBCM, diagnosis is complicated and occurs by exclusion, that is, after other diseases are ruled out.

On social networks, Matuê reported the afflictions before discovering the cause. Initially, he believed that it could be a situation of stress. “I spent the last four days in the hospital. I believe it’s psychosomatic due to all the ‘stress’, but I’m afraid it’s something worse”, he published on August 11th.

On the same day, he added that “no doctor could explain the situation.” He also stressed that the problem was not related to the consumption of illicit drugs, as some internet users had insinuated on their social networks.

“I’ve been clean for some time and all my exams are back to normal”, he added. Upon announcing the diagnosis, this Tuesday (31), the rapper reiterated:

“Apparently I have a rare disease called ‘adult still disease’. This whole hospital thing had nothing to do with drugs, as I had already said”, he emphasized.

According to the SBCM, treatment for Still’s disease involves controlling the inflammatory activity with medication.