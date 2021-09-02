Mazzuco sees credit for Diniz and the Santos cast: “Trusting a job well done”

Soccer executive André Mazzuco answered some questions from the press after Léo Baptistão’s presentation at Santos.

Mazzuco commented on Fernando Diniz’s situation. The coach still has “credit” after the 4-0 for Flamengo, five games without a win and elimination in the Sudamericana for Libertad (PAR).

“Our thinking in general is to always believe in work and in the development of work. The climate after defeat is bad at any club. We wouldn’t want an adverse result, even more like it was against Flamengo. We had some good moments and the team score does not reflect what the game was. Defeat ok, but score increased by what we set out to do in the game. We won a full week of work, we are aware of the importance of the results and we are satisfied with the work, but not with the results. working even harder to reverse and win, because we need to. Common path is to change, especially in Brazil. It always moves and it’s hard to please everyone, but we want to trust in a job well done. It’s not just the coach, but staff and committee technique work well. We need results to give peace of mind to the work,” said the executive.

“Vision of error is subjective, it depends on judgment and opinion. If we lose, we think we made mistakes and correct it, but we have to remember that the important leaders are president and coach. Fundamental for the good functioning of a club. Rueda is open, there is daily dialogue with me and with Diniz. The Management Committee has active members in football and conversation is constant as it has to be. We need to seek good results and we have professionals in all areas for that. It would be wrong not to dialogue. Relationship has to be with any coach, just like it is with Diniz today. Dialogue is always important. Conversation is transparent about mistakes and successes. And that happens with the players too, we have constant meetings. There is a whole process of the size that Santos requires. Everyone is focused on improving and the game brings the result, but the day-to-day influences it daily. There is dissatisfaction on the part of everyone for the result, but great credit for the work of the committee and athletes. We have full conditions to revert and give a breather to the season sequence,” he added.

Waiting for a reaction during the season, Santos has hired five reinforcements for the semester: goalkeeper Jandrei, defender Emiliano Velázquez, midfielder Augusto and forwards Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão.

Of these five, Jandrei, Augusto and Léo Baptistão have bureaucratic and physical conditions to debut against Cuiabá on Saturday, at Arena Pantanal, for the 19th and final round of the Brazilian Championship. Velázquez awaits regularization and Tardelli is physically reconditioned.

