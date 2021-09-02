Mega-Sena, contest 2405: no one hits the six dozen and the prize accumulates at R$ 34 million | lotteries

Nobody got the six dozen of the 2405 Mega-Sena contest, held this Wednesday night (1st) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The prize has accumulated and, for the next draw on Saturday (4), the estimated value is R$ 34 million.

See the dozens drawn: 21 – 38 – 48 – 49 – 53 – 59.

Quina had 18 winning bets and each one takes R$154,808.90.

Quadra had 2,630 winning bets and each one takes R$ 1,513.61.

Numbers of the 2405 Mega-Sena contest

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.