Microsoft would have paid $100 million for Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity

The leak would have happened by the executive Fabien Rossini on his LinkedIn profile

Recently, a report was released by Twitter user, Timur222, showing that the Microsoft paid $100 million for the Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity. The leak would have happened by a top executive, who confirmed the transactions on his LinkedIn profile. Nothing was confirmed by the companies and the value does not seem to correspond to the real.

The publication shares screenshots of the profile of Fabien Rossini, former Director of Strategic Planning and Corporate Planning at Square Enix. In the description it describes: “Director of Strategic Planning and Corporate Planning working directly with the CEO in a senior leadership role responsible for the company’s gaming portfolio and corporate strategy, building strategic partnerships with the first parties, including negotiating an exclusive Tomb Raider de $100 million with Microsoft.”

This would confirm that the exclusivity contract between Microsoft and Tomb Raider was signed for an extremely high price. The DualShockers website reports that this value doesn’t seem to be real, for several reasons. One of the main ones is the sales drop, which reached 1 million for Xbox and Windows PCs.



The head of Eidos Montreal, David Anfossi, reported that the latest game in the franchise, cost between US$75 million to US$100 million. That value could justify the exclusivity price for Microsoft. However, as mentioned, the price would not justify the low demand from Microsoft players. A year after the game’s release, it arrived to PlayStation, reaching more than 7 million copies sold.

Either way, the exclusivity value seems absurd and unjustifiable. It is possible that it was a business that had higher expectations, which were not met. There is also the possibility that the value indicated by Rossini’s profile is in error and this disclosed cost does not correspond to the real, or considers more.

Via: DualShockers