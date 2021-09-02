Minister Nunes Marques, of the STF, is diagnosed with Covid-19 | Federal District

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Nunes Marques was diagnosed with Covid-19. According to the Court, he had already taken two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is in isolation at home.

The minister participated in the STF session this Wednesday by videoconference. However, on Tuesday (31), he was sworn in as deputy minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The inauguration took place in a ceremony at the headquarters of the Court, in Brasília. The event was attended by the president of the TSE, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, among other members (picture below).

2 of 2 Minister Nunes Marques and Minister Roberto Barroso at a ceremony at the TSE, on August 31, 2021 — Photo: TSE/Youtube Minister Nunes Marques and Minister Roberto Barroso at a ceremony at the TSE, on August 31, 2021 — Photo: TSE/Youtube

Asked by the G1, the TSE said that “Minister Nunes Marques asked for a very discreet, uninvited inauguration in the presidency’s office. Few people attended.”

“The Health Care Coordination of the TSE is monitoring these people and is expected to waive their attendance and, in case of symptoms, perform a PCR test”, he says in a statement.

In November last year, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes tested positive for Covid-19. Before him, ministers Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli and Carmen Lúcia were also infected.