Mirella Santos, from Ilha Record, marries surfer Gabriel Farias

Mirella Santos, who is on the air in reality Ilha Record, got married to surfer Gabriel Farias this Tuesday (31/8). On her Instagram profile, the 21-year-old girl, from the duo Gêmeas Lacração, appeared clinging to her lover, showing her alliance. At the time, father-in-law Ricardo Farias and sister Mariely Santos were also present.

“My God, I got married! I am very grateful to God for making my dreams come true and I am sure that we will build a beautiful family. I love you, frofrozinho”, wrote the Pernambuco woman in the caption of the photos.

“Congratulations my love, happiness”, said Any Borges, a fellow reality show. “May you be happy,” said Nanah Damasceno, also from Ilha Record. “While some marriages end because of the program, yours is just beginning… Congratulations, love, God bless”, highlighted a follower.

In addition to the photos showing the wedding ring, the couple appears signing papers. Mirella even joked in Stories about the responsibility of getting married: “I’m all tobacco and getting married, my God.”

bullshit outside of reality

During Ilha Record, Nadja Pessoa made it clear that there is rancidity of Mirella Santos and Any Borges. In her social networks, the blonde detonated the duo after criticizing the edition of the program.

“Here, they got together to tease me, did everything, took my things, threw water on my cookies… All to tease me, and I left beautifully because it doesn’t work for me anymore. That the edition should have shown, right?”, declared Nadja.

Mirella was silent and answered for the Stories. “I just woke up to stressful news, a lie. Nadja is thinking that she is joining a reality show, keeps posting lies and still blocks me. If I hadn’t blocked me, Nadja, I’d talk to you in private”, he began.

Gêmea Lacração was the second eliminated from the reality show, presented by Sabrina Sato. The Pernambuco was chosen by the other participants as the plant of the edition.