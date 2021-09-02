More streaming! SKY grants access to DirecTV Go free of charge for customers

SKY Pay TV customers can now access DirecTV Go for free. The IPTV platform has been updated and allows the operator’s users to watch live channels and content on demand at no additional cost, and comes as an alternative to SKY Play.

SKY is apparently seeking to make a tradition of exclusive access, even for a fixed period of time, to channels and services without any additions to customer subscription fees.

During August, a list of assorted channels, ranging from sports to movies, were on open air. In addition, a partnership with Vivo made Comedy Central available to Pay TV subscribers.

The partnership between SKY and DirecTV Go is not a big surprise: both companies belong to Vrio, the former pay TV division of AT&T that was recently sold to the Argentine group Werthein.