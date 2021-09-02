‘My dog ​​really barks’, warns Luana Piovani after an argument with a neighbor | Fabia Oliveira



Luana Piovani e Lata – Reproduction

Published 09/01/2021 21:54

Luana Piovani used social media this Wednesday (1) to tell about a trelelê with a neighbor in Lisbon, Portugal. She said she argued with a resident near her home about her pet dog, Lata. The actress showed her followers the letter she received from the person complaining that the animal barks during the night. “Please note that your dog barks all night long and doesn’t let it rest in the neighborhood,” the message read.

Piovani rebutted the message, assuming that the dog makes noise, but reinforced that this happens rarely, as he usually leaves the animal in a hotel. “My dog ​​does bark, but that doesn’t surprise me at all. As soon as I found out, that when alone he barks consecutively, I organized a hotel-nanny, but sometimes, how stupid is this human life, unforeseen events happen and there’s no time to command I register that situations like these are rare. I refuse to put on an anti-bark collar and follow the ball,” replied the artist, in a text posted in the stories.

Remember that this is not the first time that Piovani fights with neighbors over the dog. In January of this year, the complaint was also because the animal would not stop barking.